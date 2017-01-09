On Earlier: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.

On Earlier: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Moruya and Moe.

On Earlier: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Moruya and Moe.

On Earlier: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Earlier: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Earlier: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Earlier: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Earlier: 11:00 The Monday View The final word on the week's action with analysis from Timeform.

On Earlier: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Earlier: 12:15 Gemma Hogg Stable Staff The reigning Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Employee of the Year, Gemma Hogg, chats about her daily routine & life working in a racing stable.

On Earlier: 12:30 Andrew Thornton - 1000 Winners A look back on Andrew Thornton's journey to 1000 winners

On Now: 12:45 Raceday Live Racing today comes from Plumpton & Wolverhampton where the card features a Fast-Track Qualifier.

On Later: 17:30 On The Line Horse racing's only phone-in show. Air your views on ATR.

On Later: 20:00 The Monday View Repeat The final word on the week's action with analysis from Timeform.

On Later: 21:00 Leopardstown Xmas Festival Review A look back at the big winners of the 2016 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

On Later: 22:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Laurel Park, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Taree, Wagga, Mornington and Townsville.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Taree, Wagga, Mornington and Townsville.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 The World Of Racing A look at the global racing scene including reviewing the international action plus looking ahead to the main races coming up throughout the world.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live We will be joined by Joao Da Mata in the studio where racing from South Africa is this afternoon's feature.

On Later: 15:30 Leopardstown Xmas Festival Review A look back at the big winners of the 2016 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

On Later: 16:30 The Monday View Repeat The final word on the week's action with analysis with Jamie Lynch from Timeform.

On Later: 17:30 Stateside Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise, Sunland Park

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise, Sunland Park

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Warwick Farm, Sandown, Doomben, Morphettville, Ascot, Launceston

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Warwick Farm, Sandown, Doomben, Morphettville, Ascot, Launceston

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live This afternoon’s action comes from Lingfield and Happy Valley.

On Later: 18:00 Stateside Live US racing from Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Gosford, Kilmore, Pakenham, Rockhampton, Bunbury

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Gosford, Kilmore, Pakenham, Rockhampton, Bunbury

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:15 The Form Factor A comprehensive look at the All Weather Racing scene with Simon Mapletoft as we build up to the AW Championships.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Gary O’Brien is at Thurles for this afternoon’s card and there are also meetings from Southwell and Meydan. Racing at Chelmsford City this evening rounds off the action.

On Later: 18:00 Raceday Live Gary O’Brien is at Thurles for this afternoon’s card and there are also meetings from Southwell and Meydan. Racing at Chelmsford City this evening rounds off the action.

On Later: 21:00 Stateside Live US racing from Gulfstream Park, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Gulfstream Park, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Canberra, Tamworth, Canterbury, Hamilton, Cranbourne, Ipswich, Port Lincoln & Esperance.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Canberra, Tamworth, Canterbury, Hamilton, Cranbourne, Ipswich, Port Lincoln & Esperance.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 The Irish Angle A round up of the best racing from Ireland and a look ahead to the weekend's action.

On Later: 12:00 Raceday Live Afternoon meetings from Chepstow & Lingfield Park are followed by two All-Weather cards from Wolverhampton & Dundalk during Get In!

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Afternoon meetings from Chepstow & Lingfield Park are followed by two All-Weather cards from Wolverhampton & Dundalk during Get In!

On Later: 17:30 Get In! Friday night action in the company of Luke Harvey, Jason Weaver and a selection of special guests. Tweet and e-mail into the show.

On Later: 21:30 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Charles Town.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Charles Town.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Parkes, Randwick, Newcastle, Moonee Valley, Yarra Valley, Eagle Farm, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Morphettville & Ascot.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Parkes, Randwick, Newcastle, Moonee Valley, Yarra Valley, Eagle Farm, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Morphettville & Ascot.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 Sport On Saturday A preview of the best sport's betting opportunities this weekend.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Afternoon meetings from Taunton, Lingfield and Navan are followed by racing from Newcastle.

On Later: 16:15 Raceday Live Afternoon meetings from Taunton, Lingfield and Navan are followed by racing from Newcastle.

On Later: 21:00 Stateside Live US racing from Laurel Park, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park & Charles Town

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Laurel Park, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park & Charles Town

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Ballina, Wyong, Great Western, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Mount Barker & Hobart.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Ballina, Wyong, Great Western, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Mount Barker & Hobart.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 The Sunday Forum The panel discuss this week's racing issues and developments.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Three meetings today from Hereford, Fontwell and Leopardstown where Gary O'Brien is trackside.

On Later: 18:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Fields.