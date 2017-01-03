On Earlier:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Fields.
On Earlier:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Wagga & Benalla.
On Earlier:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Wagga & Benalla.
On Earlier:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Earlier:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Earlier:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Earlier:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Earlier:
11:00 The Monday View
A look back on last week's action, with analysis from Timeform.
On Earlier:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Earlier:
12:15 Gemma Hogg Stable Staff
The reigning Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Employee of the Year, Gemma Hogg, chats about her daily routine & life working in a racing stable.
On Earlier:
12:30 Raceday Live
Racing come from Doncaster, Lingfield and Wolverhampton this afternoon.
On Earlier:
17:30 On The Line
Horse racing's only phone in show. Air your views on ATR.
On Now:
20:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise & Louisiana Downs QH.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise & Louisiana Downs QH.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Kempsey, Nowra, Yarra Valley and Mackay.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Kempsey, Nowra, Yarra Valley and Mackay.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:15 The World Of Racing
A look at the global racing scene including reviewing the international action plus looking ahead to the main races coming up throughout the world.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing from Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton.
On Later:
17:30 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise and Sunland Park.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise and Sunland Park.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Canterbury, Sandown, Eagle Farm, Murray Bridge, Bunbury and Devonport
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Canterbury, Sandown, Eagle Farm, Murray Bridge, Bunbury and Devonport
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 Racing Feature TBC
Feature TBA
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing from Hereford, Newcastle and Taunton.
On Later:
18:00 Stateside
Live US racing Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Muswellbrook, Geelong, Rockhampton, Penola and Geraldton.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Muswellbrook, Geelong, Rockhampton, Penola and Geraldton.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 The Form Factor
A comprehensive look at the All Weather Racing scene with Simon Mapletoft as we build up to the AW Championships.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing from Leicester, Newcastle and Chelmsford City.
On Later:
17:00 Raceday Live
Racing from Leicester, Newcastle and Chelmsford City.
On Later:
21:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Monticello, Parx Racing, Finger Lakes, Delaware Park, Presque Isle, Harrington, Northfield, Mountaineer & Mohawk.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Monticello, Parx Racing, Finger Lakes, Delaware Park, Presque Isle, Harrington, Northfield, Mountaineer & Mohawk.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
No programme information available
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
No programme information available
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 The Irish Angle
A round up of the best racing from Ireland and a look ahead to the weekend's action.
On Later:
12:00 Raceday Live
Racing from Lingfield, Sedgefield, Wolverhampton and Dundalk.
On Later:
17:30 Get In!
Friday night action in the company of Luke Harvey, Jason Weaver and a selection of special guests. Tweet and e-mail into the show.
On Later:
21:30 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Delta Downs.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Delta Downs.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
No programme information available
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
No programme information available
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 Sport On Saturday
A preview of the best sport's betting opportunities this weekend.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing from Lingfield Park, Punchestown and Wolverhampton.
On Later:
17:00 Raceday Live
Racing from Lingfield Park, Punchestown and Wolverhampton.
On Later:
21:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park and Delta Downs.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park and Delta Downs.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Scone, Wellington, Warrnambool, Sunshine Coast, Strathalbyn and Pinjarra.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Scone, Wellington, Warrnambool, Sunshine Coast, Strathalbyn and Pinjarra.
On Later:
08:00 Hong Kong Racing
Live racing from Hong Kong.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 The Sunday Forum
The panel discuss this week's racing issues and developments.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing from Fakenham and Fairyhouse.
On Later:
18:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.