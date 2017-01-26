On Earlier:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Gulfstream Park, Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Sunland Park, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park and Delta Downs.
On Earlier:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Mudgee, Sapphire Coast, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Bordertown, Bunbury and Hobart.
On Earlier:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Mudgee, Sapphire Coast, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Bordertown, Bunbury and Hobart.
On Earlier:
08:00 Hong Kong International Races
Live racing from Hong Kong.
On Earlier:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Earlier:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Earlier:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Earlier:
10:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Earlier:
11:00 The Sunday Forum
Matt Chapman is joined by Jim McGrath, Alastair Down and Andrew Thornton to discuss this week's racing news and developments.
On Earlier:
12:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Earlier:
13:00 Raceday Live
Two meetings this afternoon, Taunton & Punchestown where the card features the Tied Cottage Chase named after the 1979 Irish National winner.
On Earlier:
17:30 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Sunland Park and Santa Anita.
On Now:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Sunland Park and Santa Anita.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Tamworth, Wagga and Seymour.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Tamworth, Wagga and Seymour.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 Robbie McNamara Feature
Fledgling Trainer Robbie McNamara speak to Kevin O'Ryan as he embarks on the next stage of his racing career.
On Later:
12:00 The Monday View
The final word on the week's action with analysis from Timeform.
On Later:
13:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
13:15 The Story of The Pegasus International
A look back on the story of the world's richest horse race, the Pegasus World Cup Invitational.
On Later:
13:30 Raceday Live
Racing from Lingfield Park, Sedgefield and Wolverhampton.
On Later:
17:45 On The Line
Horse racing's only phone-in show. Air your views on ATR.
On Later:
20:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston and Turf Paradise.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston and Turf Paradise.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Murwillumbah, Newcastle, Ballarat and Townsville.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Murwillumbah, Newcastle, Ballarat and Townsville.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:15 The World Of Racing
A look at the global racing scene including reviewing the international action plus looking ahead to the main races coming up throughout the world.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Two meetings today with racing from Hereford and Newcastle.
On Later:
18:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston, Turf Paradise & Sunland Park.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston, Turf Paradise & Sunland Park.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Warwick Farm, Sandown, Eagle Farm, Murray Bridge & Ascot.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Warwick Farm, Sandown, Eagle Farm, Murray Bridge & Ascot.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
We go to Happy Valley and Chelmsford City where Zoey Bird is on hand for today’s Fast-Track Qualifier.
On Later:
18:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Mahoning Valley, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Hawkesbury, Kilmore, Pakenham, Ipswich & Geraldton.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Hawkesbury, Kilmore, Pakenham, Ipswich & Geraldton.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing from Lingfield & Newcastle.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing from Sedgefield.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:15 The Form Factor
A comprehensive look at the All Weather Racing scene with Simon Mapletoft as we build up to the AW Championships.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
A busy afternoon with action from Doncaster, Lingfield Park, Thurles & Meydan. Then to guide you through the evening action Jason Weaver & Hayley Turner are at Chelmsford City.
On Later:
21:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs & Charles Town.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Goulburn, Walcha, Gilgandra, Echuca, Moonee Valley, Rockhampton & Sunshine Coast.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Goulburn, Walcha, Gilgandra, Echuca, Moonee Valley, Rockhampton & Sunshine Coast.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
10:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
10:30 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
11:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
11:15 The Irish Angle
A round up of the best racing from Ireland and a look ahead to the weekend's action.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Racing this afternoon comes from Southwell and that is followed by two evening meetings from Wolverhampton and Dundalk during Get In!
On Later:
17:30 Get In!
Friday night action from Wolverhampton and Dundalk in the company of Luke Harvey, Jason Weaver and a selection of special guests. Tweet and e-mail into the show.
On Later:
21:30 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Delta Downs.
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park & Delta Downs.
On Later:
02:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Kembla Grange, Queanbeyan, Rosehill, Flemington, Mornington, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Morphettville and Ascot.
On Later:
06:00 Australian Racing
Live Australian racing from Kembla Grange, Queanbeyan, Rosehill, Flemington, Mornington, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Morphettville and Ascot.
On Later:
09:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
09:15 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
09:30 Sport On Saturday
A preview of the best sport's betting opportunities this weekend with live greyhound racing from Towcester.
On Later:
11:45 Racing Review
A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.
On Later:
12:00 Racing News
Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.
On Later:
12:15 Raceday Live
Four afternoon fixtures from Naas, Uttoxeter, Lingfield and Meydan is followed by a meeting at Wolverhampton.
On Later:
21:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Gulfstream Park, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town
On Later:
23:00 Stateside
Live US racing from Gulfstream Park, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs, Charles Town