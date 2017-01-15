On Earlier: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Laurel Park, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park & Charles Town

On Now: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Ballina, Wyong, Great Western, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Mount Barker & Hobart.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Ballina, Wyong, Great Western, Sale, Sunshine Coast, Mount Gambier, Mount Barker & Hobart.

On Later: 08:00 Hong Kong International Races Live racing from Hong Kong.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 The Sunday Forum The panel discuss this week's racing issues and developments.

On Later: 12:15 Andrew Thornton - 1000 Winners A look back on Andrew Thornton's journey to 1000 winners

On Later: 12:30 Raceday Live Three meetings today from Hereford, Fontwell and Leopardstown where Gary O'Brien is trackside.

On Later: 16:30 Racing Review A review of today's card at Leopardstown.

On Later: 17:30 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Fields.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita & Golden Gate Fields.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Port Macquarie, Sapphire Coast & Seymour.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Port Macquarie, Sapphire Coast & Seymour.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 The Monday View The final word on the week's action with analysis from Timeform.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 13:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 13:15 Raceday Live Two meetings this afternoon from Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

On Later: 17:45 On The Line Horse racing's only phone-in show. Air your views on ATR with Matt Chapman and special guest John McCririck!

On Later: 20:00 Stateside Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston & Turf Paradise.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston & Turf Paradise.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Armidale, Kembla Grange, Warrnambool and Cairns.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Armidale, Kembla Grange, Warrnambool and Cairns.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 The World Of Racing A look at the global racing scene including reviewing the international action plus looking ahead to the main races coming up throughout the world.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Mick Fitzgerald is at Leicester for this afternoon's card and there is also an All-Weather meeting at Southwell.

On Later: 18:00 Stateside Live US racing Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston, Sunland Park and Turf Paradise.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing Mahoning Valley, Sam Houston, Sunland Park and Turf Paradise.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Hawkesbury, Ballarat, Pakenham, Gold Coast, Morphettville, Pinjarra, Launceston and Avondale.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Hawkesbury, Ballarat, Pakenham, Gold Coast, Morphettville, Pinjarra, Launceston and Avondale.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 Racing Feature TBC Feature TBA

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Three afternoon meetings from Fairyhouse, Lingfield and Happy Valley is followed by an All-Weather meeting from Newcastle where Simon Mapletoft and Hayley Turner are trackside.

On Later: 18:00 Raceday Live Three afternoon meetings from Fairyhouse, Lingfield and Happy Valley is followed by an All-Weather meeting from Newcastle where Simon Mapletoft and Hayley Turner are trackside.

On Later: 21:00 Stateside Live US racing Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing Tampa Bay Downs, Mahoning Valley, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Randwick, Wagga, Caulfield, Hanging Rock, Beaudesert, Doomben, Murray Bridge and Bunbury.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Randwick, Wagga, Caulfield, Hanging Rock, Beaudesert, Doomben, Murray Bridge and Bunbury.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 The Form Factor A comprehensive look at the All Weather Racing scene with Simon Mapletoft as we build up to the AW Championships.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Gary O'Brien is at Thurles for today's card with the Thyestes Chase. Racing also from Fakenham, Southwell and Meydan featuring a UAE 2000 Guineas Trial. Plus evening action from Wolverhampton.

On Later: 18:00 Raceday Live Gary O'Brien is at Thurles for today's card with the Thyestes Chase. Racing also from Fakenham, Southwell and Meydan featuring a UAE 2000 Guineas Trial. Plus evening action from Wolverhampton.

On Later: 21:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Bathurst, Tamworth, Werribee, Moonee Valley and Townsville.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Bathurst, Tamworth, Werribee, Moonee Valley and Townsville.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 The Irish Angle A round up of the best racing from Ireland and a look ahead to the weekend's action.

On Later: 12:00 Raceday Live Doncaster and Lingfield are this afternoon's fixtures and that is followed by Get In! where the racing comes from Newcastle and Dundalk.

On Later: 17:30 Get In! Friday night action in the company of Luke Harvey, Jason Weaver and a selection of special guests. Tweet and e-mail into the show.

On Later: 21:30 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 23:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Sunland Park, Golden Gate Fields, Santa Anita, Penn National, Turfway Park, Delta Downs and Charles Town.

On Later: 02:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Kembla Grange, Queanbeyan, Rosehill, Flemington, Mornington, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Morphettville and Ascot.

On Later: 06:00 Australian Racing Live Australian racing from Kembla Grange, Queanbeyan, Rosehill, Flemington, Mornington, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Morphettville and Ascot.

On Later: 08:00 Hong Kong Racing Live Racing from Hong Kong.

On Later: 09:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 09:15 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 10:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 10:30 Racing Review A chance to catch up with the best of yesterday's racing.

On Later: 11:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 11:30 Sport On Saturday A preview of the best sport's betting opportunities this weekend.

On Later: 12:00 Racing News Stay up to date with the latest racing news and views on the hour.

On Later: 12:15 Raceday Live Robert Cooper is on hand for today's fantastic Doncaster card, while there are also fixtures from Uttoxeter, Lingfield and Naas where Gary O'Brien is trackside.

On Later: 18:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park and Charles Town.

On Later: 21:00 Stateside Live US racing from Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Gulfstream Park, Turf Paradise, Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields, Penn National, Turfway Park and Charles Town.