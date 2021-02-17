Calling all horse racing enthusiasts! We are hiring

Are you passionate about horse racing? Would you love to work in the industry?



Sky Sports Racing is a Sky Sports channel dedicated to horse racing. Attheraces.com is the largest digital platform for horse racing in the UK and Ireland. With coverage that is trusted, informative and entertaining we try to ensure everything we do reflects the dynamism and excitement of the sport we love.



If you are a racing fan and are looking for a new and exciting challenge, we may have the perfect role for you.



Researcher, Sky Sports Racing

Competitive salary + benefits – Osterley

The Programme Researcher will be assisting in the day to day running of the Sky Sports Racing production. You will be involved in producing content for broadcast across TV and digital platforms.



The Role



You will have a passion for racing, seeking out industry stories and identifying newsworthy content. Working as part of team, you’ll demonstrate strong initiative and imagination.

Generating programme and content ideas

Writing and editing briefing notes and scripts

Sourcing news content for all TV and digital platforms of Sky Sports Racing

Researching and planning stories and features

Manage the forward planning diary

Monitor social media stories and content

The role will be a four-day working week, which includes working weekends.

The Researcher position will be based in our Sky Sports Racing production studio at Sky, Osterley, TW7 and comes with full healthcare, pension and further benefits.

Editorial Assistant, attheraces.com

Competitive salary + benefits – Central London

We are looking for an Editorial Assistant with great knowledge of racing and betting, twinned with a pride in their work, to join the team on attheraces.com and work alongside award winning writers and talented tipsters.

The Role

Reporting to the Editor, you will work closely with the editorial, marketing and commercial teams at attheraces.com as well as the production team at Sky Sports Racing. We are looking for someone that is versatile, with the ability to quickly write, edit and upload content. A good eye for design and some experience in HTML code would be an advantage.

Editing and uploading content to attheraces.com.

Capturing and uploading video from Sky Sports Racing to attheraces.com

Writing content for attheraces.com to coincide with channel output, dedicated microsites and key events.

Creating bespoke content intended for social media.

Duties will include working five days out of seven, including rotating weekends. Generally, from 9am-5.30pm, but some occasional evening and Bank Holiday work will be required.

The Editorial Assistant position will be based in our central London offices at Millbank, SW1 and comes with full healthcare, pension and further benefits.

Social Media Executive, Sky Sports Racing / attheraces.com

Competitive salary + benefits - Central London

We are looking for a Social Media Executive to join our team who will track and stay informed on all the daily news and breaking stories in racing.

The Role

You will help develop impactful and innovative campaigns that drive engagement and new audiences across multiple communication channels.

Daily posting on all ATR social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Drive social media engagement and seek new ways to communicate and distribute rich media content.

Live reporting of events on social media channels from At The Races partner racecourses.

Monitor, analyse and react to industry news.

The role will be a five-day working week, which includes working weekends.

The Social Media Executive position will be based in our Sky Sports Racing production studio at Sky, Osterley, TW7 and comes with full healthcare, pension and further benefits.

Interested?

If you are interested in any of these roles and would like to join the team, we would love to hear from you. Email recruitment@attheraces.com to apply.

Closing date: Monday 15th March